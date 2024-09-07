Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Takes Mother Of All Dumb Penalties With Game On Line

Oklahoma State played host to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon, and it was a tight one.

So, in a close game like that, you can't afford to take stupid penalties like taunting the opposing sideline shuffling 20 yards downfield while pretending to shoot them.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman did not get this memo.

Late in the fourth quarter, Boeman threw a 36-yard pass to Cowboys receiver Brennan Presley that put OSU on the Arkansas 6-yard line with the score tied at 28.

That play looked to have set up an almost certain touchdown for the lead, buuuuuuuut…

Bowman forgot that whole thing about not taunting the opposition.

For a guy that has been playing college football for a while, that is beyond a brain fart. That's a brain shart.

I mean, that's a slam dunk unsportsmanlike conduct penalty all day long. He looked like Frank Drebin calling balls and strikes between the Angels and Mariners in The Naked Gun.

Fans had some thoughts about this one…

That was a costly penalty because it stalled the Cowboys' drive, and left them settling for a field goal. The Razorbacks then marched down the field and tied the game with two ticks left on the clock with a field goal of their own to send the game to overtime.

Arkansas missed a field goal on their first possession in overtime, with the Cowboys following suit and missing one on their first possession.

The Cowboys took the lead in the second overtime on a touchdown after Arkansas' Xavian Sorey Jr. took a boneheaded penalty of his own, then tacked on the obligatory 2-point conversion to make the score 39-31.

Luckily for Bowman, the OSU defense came up big on a game deciding 4-and-1 to seal the deal and hand the Cowboys their second win of the season.