Orioles Catcher Brushes Off Pitch To The Face To Remain in Game

Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann is a man among boys. McCann showed off his grit in the first game of a doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Monday, taking a 94.6 mph four-seam fastball to the face but refusing to leave the game over a little bit of blood.

The incident occurred in the first inning in a bases-loaded situation for McCann to pile on an early 3-0 start for the O's.

Yariel Rodríguez, the starting pitcher for Toronto, struck McCann in the face with a pitch, resulting in a dramatic scene at home plate as McCann appeared noticeably shaken up.

McCann was attended to for a bloody nose by Baltimore's head athletic trainer, changed jerseys and continued playing.

"Is this dude really going to stay in the game," the Orioles broadcast reacted. "If he stays in the game, he is the toughest guy in the world."

Adding the cherry on top, McCann drove in a run to extend the lead to 4-0. The fans at Camden Yards booed Rodríguez.

WATCH:

McCann filled in Monday for starting catcher and O's All-Star Adley Rustchmann.

Orioles teammates admired McCann's nerves of steel. Pitcher Tyler Wells posted a message on social media, declaring his allegiance to McCann after that tough scene.

Wells posted on X" "I would go to war every single day for James McCann. But after seeing that, I am convinced that I would (be) absolutely useless to him. That’s the toughest SOB I’ve ever met. And he just proved it right there."

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sounded relieved that McCann was able to get up after getting hit by the pitch.

"That was a scary scene. It just shows you how tough that guy is," Hyde commented. "He was obviously dazed and the blood wasn’t stopping."

"We’re suspecting he has a broken nose," Hyde added. "All signs right now are he dodged a major bullet."

Orioles finished the job in Game 1, winning 11-5 over the Blue Jays.

