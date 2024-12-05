Oregon Unveils Epic Uniforms For Big Ten Title Game: PHOTOS

The Oregon Ducks look like the team is dressing for a funeral in the Big Ten title game.

The Ducks will play the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday to crown a B1G champion. Not too bad for the program's first year in the conference.

Not bad at all, and Dan Lanning's team will be rolling in style when they take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Oregon unveils awesome uniforms in B1G title game against Penn State.

The Ducks tweeted the team's uniform combination Wednesday night for fans to take a look at, and the combo is epic.

Oregon will wear black uniforms with green helmets Saturday against the Nittany Lions. Take a look at the awesome uniforms below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how awesome are these uniforms? They go insanely hard. There are few things cooler in college sports than all-black football uniforms.

There's just something about a team taking the field wearing all black that is insanely intimidating. It almost has a Special Operations vibe. A "fight at night" vibe and energy to it.

I'm not an Oregon fan at all. They did march into Madison and beat my Badgers, but I get paid to call balls and strikes.

That's the job. I have to be honest with the good people on the internet and OutKick's loyal readers. The honest truth is these uniforms are legit, and that's not hard for any true college football fan to admit.

You can catch the B1G title game at 8:00 PM EST on CBS. It should be a fun battle, and hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.