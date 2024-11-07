Oregon Unveils Awesome Uniform Combo For Next Game: PHOTOS

Oregon will be rocking out in style this weekend against Maryland.

The Ducks are currently 9-0, ranked number one in America and it appears Dan Lanning has his program setup for a deep playoff run.

Oregon is absolutely rolling. Up next is a matchup at home against the Terrapins.

Oregon unveils uniforms for Maryland game.

Oregon is known for having the best uniform game in college football thanks to the backing of Phil Knight and Nike.

There's a never-ending supply of different uniform combinations, and the one for Saturday against Maryland is elite.

You can check out the light green jerseys and yellow helmet/pants combination below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Whether you're an Oregon fan or not, I think we can all admit these uniforms from the Ducks are awesome. They're the definition of an outstanding combination.

The Ducks often bring their A-game when it comes to uniforms, but this combination might be the best of the year. It almost has "Mighty Ducks" vibes to it.

The light green matched with the light yellow pants and helmet is going to look incredibly smooth on the field and on the BTN Saturday.

Winning is fun. Winning and looking cool while doing it is even better. Fans will find out Saturday in Eugene whether the Ducks can improve to 10-0. At least they'll be looking electric no matter what happens on the scoreboard. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.