Oregon's Traeshon Holden Ejected For Spitting On Ohio State Defender, Game Has Been Insane From The Start

If you were watching the opening half of the Oregon vs. Ohio State game, you were treated to a variety of crazy plays that would’ve been enough for an entire game.

We knew this game was going to deliver on multiple levels, given that both teams entered the game with numerous players ready to show-off their skillset. Besides this game being played in one of the craziest environments in college football, there were some wild plays that had already caught the country's attention.

Whether it's an onside kick, Evan Stewart making an incredible catch for Oregon, or Will Howard leading Ohio State down the field, it was an incredible first half.

But one of the most controversial plays, besides the missed Oregon interception, was an Oregon player being ejected for spitting on an Ohio State player.

The incident occurred in the second quarter, as Traeshon Holden was jawing in the end zone, but then decided it would be smart to spit on his opponent.

You have to be out of your mind to try and pull this stupid stunt right in front of an official, but Holden must've thought the referee wouldn’t see the move.

I have no idea what he was thinking, and he paid for it, getting ejected from the game. Now, Oregon would end up having to play the rest of its game against Ohio State without its second-best wide receiver.

Sometimes you just can't make up these incidents, and now Oregon will have to find another weapon on offense. I would also think the Big Ten would potentially get involved in a further penalty, maybe a suspension.

Either way, such a bad move from Traeshon Holden, and his teammates are the ones who will have to deal with the reprusssions on offense.