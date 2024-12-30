Oregon Unveils Awesome Uniform Combo For Ohio State Playoff Game

The Oregon Ducks will look very flashy for the team's playoff game against Ohio State.

The Ducks and Buckeyes will meet in the Rose Bowl Wednesday in what is easily the biggest game of the week.

Not only does it feature arguably the two best teams in America, but it's also a revenge game for OSU. The Buckeyes lost on the road in Eugene in the regular season, and it's time for payback.

Oregon unveils awesome uniforms for playoff game against Ohio State.

Whether the Ducks or Buckeyes win, we at least know Oregon is going to look iced out doing it. The Ducks are known for having a seemingly never-ending string of uniform combinations thanks to the backing of Nike.

The team's uniforms for the Rose Bowl are incredibly smooth. Check out the combination below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If you're going to play in the most important game of the week, then you might as well have some slick uniforms.

What's the point of playing in the Rose Bowl if you're not going to bring your A-game on and off the field? These uniforms are legit, and are going to look awesome for fans watching on TV.

The neon-ish green is always a cool look.

You can catch the Oregon/Ohio State game at 5:00 EST on ESPN. It should be a very fun battle. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.