Oregon Coach Pulled Savage Move Against Michigan Fans During Big Win: WATCH

Oregon coach Dan Lanning pulled a pretty savage move against Michigan.

The top-ranked Ducks rolled into Ann Arbor last week and crushed the Wolverines to the tune of 38-17. It was 28-10 by halftime, and Michigan never really had a chance after that.

It was just the latest sign that undefeated Oregon is the real deal, and Lanning made sure his players took a moment to soak it all in.

Oregon players watched Michigan fans flood to the exits.

The Ducks released a video a couple of days ago recapping the game, and an incredible moment was featured. Oregon players and Lanning took time to watch Michigan fans rush to the exits during the dominating win for the Ducks.

You can check out Lanning telling his players to watch Michigan fans leave the game starting around 11:20 in the video below.

It was a cold-hearted move!

This move from Lanning might upset Michigan fans, but personally, I love it. This is the kind of energy and attitude fans are craving from their teams and leaders.

Lanning and company showed up in Ann Arbor, dominated Michigan and then he had his players take a moment to watch Wolverines fans leave.

As he asked, are you not entertained? It's a savage move. It's also a very confident move. Winning wasn't enough for Lanning and Oregon. He wanted the players to soak it all up, and that included stopping to watch Michigan fans leave.

Next up for Oregon is Maryland at home on Saturday. It seems likely the Ducks will soon be 10-0. It's certainly a great time to be an Oregon fan. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.