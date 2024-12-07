Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning Takes Shot At SEC, ESPN

The Oregon Ducks are bound for the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. And while most other teams are sweating over seeding, or if you're a three-loss SEC team, campaigning to be included, head coach Dan Lanning has a simple message to give yourself a stress-free December: win.

Lanning joined John Canzano's show to talk about the playoff, the SEC's over-inflated sense of self-importance, and ESPN's willingness to encourage it. Canzano during the interview brought up how ESPN has pushed for SEC teams to be included, even after losing three games, sometimes to mediocre teams. Lanning wasn't surprised.

"They pay the bills, right? I mean, doesn't the SEC pay their bills? I mean, who's their contract with? That's how it works, let's not pretend like it doesn't work different than that," Lanning said.

"But you know, there's a secret to all that John. Just win. Just win! They can't deny you if you just win. You can't complain if you just win. You know, if you lose three games, shame on you. Right? If you lose two, shame on you. Right? Win."

SEC Teams Could Listen To Dan Lanning's Message

While Lanning wasn't referencing one specific coach or team in the SEC, his comments could easily apply to ESPN's promotion of Alabama for inclusion, or Lane Kiffin's campaigning for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss lost to a woeful 4-8 Kentucky team, then lost to a mediocre 7-5 Florida team. Win those two and Ole Miss has no problem getting into the playoff. Instead, Kiffin's spent the past few weeks making irrelevant comparisons to years past and ignoring his team's embarrassing four game out of conference schedule.

One strength of record ranking has Oregon #1, while Ole Miss is #22 and Alabama is #17. That's not going to stop ESPN though, because as Lanning points out, the SEC pays the bills.

If Alabama is left out of the playoff, as it likely should be, the complaining will be endless. Maybe, as Lanning says, Alabama shouldn't have scored just three points in a blow-out loss to a bad Oklahoma team then.