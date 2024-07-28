Olympics Broadcaster Removed Over 'Sexist' Comment Made At Australian Women's Swim Team

Eurosport broadcaster Bob Ballard was canned by the network from covering the Olympics after he made a remark deemed "sexist" toward the Australian women's swim team.

Ballard's comment drew a range of reactions: some called the comment innocuous, while others called it outright sexism.

The longtime Olympic commentator was on assignment Saturday for the women's 4x100 relay race. Team Australia's women's swim team including Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris secured the gold, and Ballard made a joke in passing that ultimately cost him an opportunity for the remainder of the Paris Summer Games.

"Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup," he said.

Critics of Ballard were livid over his remarks, with some calling him "sexist" for referencing a stereotype and demanding his dismissal, while others saw it as an innocent comment.

Nonetheless, Ballard's employers at Eurosport caught wind of the backlash and swiftly nixed him from coverage.

Eurosport issued a statement Sunday regarding the commentator's remark.

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," Eurosport said in their statement, as relayed by Fox News Digital. "To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Viewers who took offense to Ballard's comment gave a vociferous call for his reprimanding.

One commenter on X said, "Bob Ballard hang your head in shame and get off the broadcast and back to the 1930s Commentating for EuroSport he’s used a sexist slur as the Aussie women RIGHTLY celebrated together."

Ballard's defenders argued that the comment was made in passing, intended without ill will.

Another person on X responded, "Countless hours of commentary, trying to keep things interesting and entertaining, sometimes when not much happening. And then removed for one misjudged comment. A chance to apologize would have seemed more proportionate. Take care Bob."

