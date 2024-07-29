Olympic Swimmers Confess: They All Pee In The Pool

Everyone was so worried about Parisians pooping in the Seine. But for some reason, no one seems to care about people peeing in the swimming pools!

Because, according to multiple Olympic swimmers, everyone does it.

"I’ve probably peed in every single pool I’ve swam in," said Lilly King, a three-time Olympian for Team USA. "That’s just how it goes."

Zach Harting, who competed for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, agrees. In fact, he remembers the exact moment he discovered the convenience of relieving himself right there in the pool.

It was just before Alabama’s high-school state championships, and Harting had the sudden urge to go. But since he had already squeezed into his tight-fitting racing suit, he didn't have time to run to the restroom and take care of business.

So he let it loose in the pool.

"The world changed for me," Harting told The Wall Street Journal. "Every time I went to a pool after that, I only considered myself to have swam in it if I peed in it."

Gross. But it confirms what former UPenn swimmer Paula Scanlan told Gunz on an episode of OutKick the Morning last month.

"I mean, I can't speak for everyone… but uh, there's some convenience factor," Scanlan said. "You know what I will tell you and this isn't from me, this is from scientists: The chlorine smell that you smell in any pool that you go to is only possible if people pee in the pool. So, take that as you will."

Olympic Swimmers Admit Their Pools Are Full Of Urine

And despite just freely pissing all over the place, competitive swimmers do have some decorum. For example, an unspoken code of conduct dictates that you must never pee when other athletes are in close proximity.

"You never want to swim through a warm patch," four-time Olympic medalist Cullen Jones said.

That never stopped Lilly King, though.

"I can actually pee as I’m swimming, which is kind of a gift," King said. "It’s definitely a skill."

Jones responded: "You’re crop dusting everyone. That’s foul."

Listen, this whole thing is foul.

Sure, I swim in lakes and oceans. And I KNOW those are filled with all sorts of filth and bodily fluids. But swimming pools are so much smaller. Plus, there's almost always a bathroom nearby, you animals!

South Park has made fun of this before. A character named PiPi has a whole water park full of urine water. And there's one episode where Cartman takes swimming lessons with first-graders, and he's grossed out when they all pee in the pool.

And honestly, I expect that sort of thing from children at water parks — even the non-cartoon kind. But fully grown adults?

Heck, maybe I'm the weird one. When I brought this up in our editorial meeting today, a few writers informed me that "literally everyone" pees in pools.

One writer, who I'll keep anonymous, said: "There are two types of people: people who pee in pools and liars."

Others agreed with him.

And as disgusting as this all is, I'm really glad we had this talk. Because from now on, no one else is allowed in my hot tub.