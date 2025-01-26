Olympic Skier In Medically Induced Coma Following Brain Surgery After Horrible Donwhill Crash

Tereza Nova, a Czech skier who participated in the 2022 Winter Olympics, was recently placed in a medically induced coma after a crash during training for Saturday's World Cup in Germany. The 26-year-old underwent brain surgery after the crash to reduce swelling, according to the Czech ski federation.

The accident occurred during a final training session on the course at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen resort. According to Eldesmarque, Nova's fall was not the only one during training as Austrian Nina Ortlieb, world runner-up, also suffered a fall that caused a fracture.

At the moment, it doesn't appear that there is a timeline as to how long Nova may be in the medically induced coma.

The skiing federation said she "will remain in the medically induced coma as long as deemed necessary by the medical team."

"We are all thinking of Tereza and wish her a speedy recovery and lots of strength," the Czech skiing group added.

Nova competed in four races during the 2022 Beijing Games, with 14th place in the combined event being her best result. She has been competing in World Cup races since 2019. Her international debut came in December 2014, and she would compete in the Junior World Championships in Val di Fassa five years later.

According to Daily Mail, experts of the sport have begun calling for changes to dangerous high-speed events that have led to a number of injuries in recent months. The specific course that Nova crashed on is known for its steep descent and menacing speed.