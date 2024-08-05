U.S. Shot Put Star Chase Jackson Didn't have Any Competition Attire That Fit Her When She Arrived In Paris

When any athlete arrives at the Olympics, all they want to think about is how to get ready for their competition. The last thing they want to worry about is logistical stuff: lodging, food, what uniforms they’ll need to wear for the events, etc.

Unfortunately for U.S. shot put athlete Chase Jackson, who is making her Olympic debut, she had to face what she called a "nightmare" with the latter category.

Jackson arrived this week in Paris, and will make her first appearance on Thursday. She has won back-to-back world championships in the women’s shot put, and is a favorite to take home gold.

However, when she touched down in France, she found out some pretty bad news: there were no outfits in her size. That sent her into a justifiably frustrated state.

"When you spend your first hour in Paris crying ’cause they didn’t give you anything in your size," she wrote on her Instagram story, via NBC.

Jackson later revealed that this whole situation was because of an "admin error on the system that recorded all of [her] sizes incorrectly."

"Just to be clear, all brands do have my size, it just wasn’t given to me originally but I have it now, so it’s all good," she continued. "There was no exclusion or anything just a super unfortunate logistical nightmare!"

In another post, she added that the American team was able to get things sorted out for her.

"Arriving and seeing wrong sizes was obviously pretty upsetting but my team here have been amazing in fixing it," she said in another post. "The USATF/Team USA/Nike guys really came through."

How can you not get your act together and make sure all the athletes have the right attire?

That's just terrible. Thankfully, the problem was resolved.

