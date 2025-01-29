U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Thomas Shares Creepy Video Of Men She Fears Are Stalking Her At Airports

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas is worried that she is being stalked by a specific group of middle-aged men who she alleges keep popping up at the same airports she's flying out of all around the United States.

In a very on-brand move for 2025, Thomas posted her PSA about the situation on her TikTok.

Thomas, who won three gold medals during the 2024 Olympics, explains that she's genuinely fearful of traveling as she is now expecting to run into this group of men at the airport whenever she travels.

"At this point, every time I travel I’m afraid that these men, it’s three to six of them, middle-aged, are going to show up and harass me," Thomas told her 260,000 followers on TikTok. "And it doesn’t matter what city, they’ve come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they’ve come when I was traveling to and from Miami, and they have my flight information."

Thomas claimed that these men either meet her at the entrance of airports or at her specific gate, which in that case would mean they have tickets to get through security. The 28-year-old says that the men ask her to sign a bunch of photos of herself, and when she says no, they turn hostile towards her.

"What scares me is that they have my flight information, even when I don’t even know what time I’m flying out sometimes. I don’t tell anyone my flight information. I’ve changed all my email passwords. I don’t know if they’re hacking me. But they get really aggressive and hostile if I say no and when I’m by myself, it’s really scary. They got really hostile with my boyfriend [Spencer McManes] yesterday. It’s not even airline specific, but I don’t know how they’re getting my flight information and but it’s really starting to freak me out."

In another video posted to her TikTok, Thomas records two of the suspected stalkers while saying "they're stalking me at O'Hare, I got your faces." One of the men is seen covering his face once the camera turns on him.

"They make up a story. They say, ‘Oh, I saw you here, so I figured you were flying back.’ And the stories don’t make sense," Thomas explained. "They just get really aggravated and easily angry so I don’t talk too much, I just walk away."

Thomas, who will make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut later this year, has not provided an update about the stalker situation since sharing her most recent video about it on January 28.