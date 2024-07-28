U.S. Olympic Committee Sues Logan Paul, PRIME Energy Drink Over Trademark Infringement

It looks like the next fight for Logan Paul will be against the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The USOPC has filed a federal lawsuit against Paul and business partner KSI over alleged trademark infringement in a recent promotion for their PRIME Energy Drinks. The committee claims that Prime Hydration used trademarked phrases — including "OLYMPIC," "OLYMPIAN," "TEAM USA" and "GOING FOR GOLD" — in online marketing of its products.

The lawsuit specifically points to an ad featuring NBA star Kevin Durant.

"PRIME Hydration’s conduct has been and continues to be willful, deliberate, and in bad faith, with malicious intent to trade on the goodwill of the USOPC and the IOC," the lawsuit stated, adding that the company has caused "damage and irreparable injury" to the USOPC.

The USOPC is responsible for supporting Team USA athletes through training and funding. In the lawsuit, the committee stated that it relies heavily on licensing its trademarks to back the U.S. Olympic Team, as it doesn’t receive financial assistance from the federal government. Right now, Coca-Cola has the exclusive right to use Olympic trademarks, and the lawsuit states that the beverage company made a "significant monetary contribution" to be able to use them.

Following a "cease infringement" notice from USOPC's legal team on July 10, PRIME allegedly continued to ship the product to stores and to feature the promotion on its social media accounts. As of this week, however, the ads have been taken down, and the Kevin Durant Olympic bottles no longer appear on PRIME's website.

This isn't the first time PRIME has found itself in a legal battle. Just last year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked the FDA to investigate the product for containing too much caffeine and being unhealthy for teenagers. And in April, a class-action lawsuit filed in a U.S. District Court in Northern California claimed the drink contained toxic "forever chemicals" that are three times the limit of what a humans should consume in their entire lifetime.

PRIME was founded by Paul and fellow Internet personality KSI in 2022, and the company makes both a sports drink and an energy drink. PRIME currently has partnership deals with a number of superstar athletes, including New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.