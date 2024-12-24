26-Year-Old Olympic Snowboarder Tragically Dies In Avalanche

A horrible holiday story as Switzerland Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger died in an avalanche Monday.

The Swiss snowboarding team paid tribute to Hediger, who just celebrated her 26th birthday 10 days ago.

HEDIGER RECEIVED THE SILVER MEDAL AT LAST YEAR'S WORLD CUP

"We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we express our deepest condolences," federation CEO Walter Reusser said in a statement. "For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays. We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honorable memory of Sophie," the Swiss-Ski Federation announced earlier today.

Hediger represented her country in the 2022 Winter Olympics, in which she competed in the women's snowboard cross and mixed team events. Her career was starting to just take off, as she would finish in the top three twice in last year's World Cup Snowboarding competitions.

Hediger had been boarding on Monday in the mountain resort town of Arosa, Switzerland, which she had frequently done. However, recent snowfall has raised the risk of avalanches, according to officials.

It appears that Heidger was the only person to have passed away as a result of the avalanche.

For anyone on the slopes this holiday season, please make sure to be careful.