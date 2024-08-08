UPDATE: Olympian Runner Lamecha Girma Is Conscious, Still Remains Hospitalized After Nasty Steeplechase Fall

Ethiopian Olympic runner Lamecha Girma is awake and recovering despite losing consciousness earlier after hitting his head during yesterday's 3000-meter men's steeplechase.

As Girma was heading into the final straightaway, he clipped his leg while trying to hurdle a barrier, which caused him to slam his head on the ground and lay motionless on the track. Medics immediately rushed over to Girma as other runners were able to avoid colliding with him. The scary incident was caught live on camera during the NBC Peacock broadcast.

The former Olympic silver medalist had to have his neck immobilized before being stretchered off and taken to a Paris hospital. Fortunately, he later regained consciousness and is in "good condition," according to his coach.

LAMECHA WAS MOTIONLESS AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL

To get a sense of how bad the fall was, all one has to do is listen to Peacock announcer Leigh Diffey describe the scene. "In 40 years of commentating on running and the steeplechase, I have never seen a fall that heavy," Diffey told viewers watching at home.

LaMecha currently holds the world record for the fastest time in the 3000-meter men's steeplechase to go along with his silver medal during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He is also a three time steeplechase world champion.

Immediately, people on social media began sending their best wishes and prayers to Girma, including former NBA player Pau Gasol, who said that he was sending Girma "strength and a speedy recovery."

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali ended up taking gold in the event, while USA's Kenneth Rooks won the silver medal - by just 0.06 seconds over Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot.