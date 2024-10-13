Ole Miss Is Now Having To Play The Game Of 'What If' After Never Trailing Against LSU Until The Final Play

While the college football world was coming down from the high that came from the Oregon versus Ohio State game, there was another chaotic ending brewing in Baton Rouge on Saturday night between Ole Miss and LSU.

There were times last night where it looked as if Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin would run away from the Tigers in Death Valley. But unfortunately for the Rebels, they could never land the knockout punch, leading the entire game until the final play in overtime.

For a game that meant so much for both teams, this one could turn into a major disaster for the Rebels' hopes of making the college football playoff. As we've previously discussed following the loss to Kentucky last month, Ole Miss needed to win these last two games. They took care of South Carolina, but fell short against LSU, putting them in a spot where help is all they can ask for.

After gaining 139 yards in the first quarter, entering the red-zone twice, there were zero points scored, which came back to haunt the Rebels as the fourth quarter began.

"No disrespect, it’s an electric atmosphere, but we don’t tackle, block or miss kicks. We should have won that game," Lane Kiffin said postgame following the loss.

As the Tigers kept hanging around, it was almost as if they were waiting for that one time that the dam would break for the Ole Miss defense. It's not as if Garrett Nussmeir was a world-beater in the first half, or even through three quarters, but he kept his team in the game, certainly with the help of the Tigers defense.

Even Nussmeir throwing two interceptions didn't prevent Brian Kelly's squad from pulling the upset, it just took a little bit of late dramatics to finally tie the game up. After converting one 4th down, it was up to QB-1, down to what could've been the final play for the Tigers, and their chances of retaining hope for postseason glory.

Leading by seven-points, all Ole Miss had to do was stop the LSU offense one more time on fourth down. But, the chances of getting out of Death Valley with the win dwindled when Nussmeir hit Aaron Anderson for the 23-yard touchdown that sent this already chaotic game into overtime.

It was as if all the life was drained out of the Ole Miss sideline, as the deafening crowd inside Tiger Stadium was sent into full pandemonium. After everything this game had to offer, with Ole Miss never trailing until the play that ended the game, it was the Rebels that were about to meet their fate.

The season was certainly on the line, and I don’t think that's being over-dramatic, as the Rebels took another hit when Kentucky was beaten by Vanderbilt later in the night. But after settling for a field goal in overtime, it only took one play from LSU to send the Rebels back to Oxford with their second loss of the season, and the second weekend of October.

Garrett Nussmeir once again came up clutch, hitting Kyren Lacy for the 25-yard touchdown, on the first play of their possession in overtime. That was it, the game was over, and for the first time all night, Ole Miss trailed.

Where Does Ole Miss And Lane Kiffin Go From Here?

The bye-week for Ole Miss is not going to sit well for the folks in Oxford over the next two weeks, or the next month. After the break, the Rebels will host Oklahoma, head to Arkansas, then return home for a game against Georgia.

Obviously, these are games that the Rebels can win, but as they proved Saturday night, they could also lose, and I'm not even talking about the Georgia matchup. Right now, all Ole Miss can do is win-out, and hope for some help, but that seems pretty far-fetched right now if we're being honest.

We can play the ‘what-if’ game for the remainder of the season, but until they actually win these games and put themselves in a position to be discussed for a potential spot in the playoffs, it's all just a waste of time.

Oh, and don't forget that there will be some folks that try and start further linking Lane Kiffin to interest in the Florida job, if it does come open.

But right now, on this Sunday morning, Ole Miss is dealing with the ramifications of another win that they let slip away.

From this point on, the Rebels will be playing a game of hypothetical situations, while trying to avoid another loss on their record.

As the second weekend of October comes to an end, Ole Miss is in a spot that they've been trying to avoid since the 2024 season started. They're not relying on others, and that's not the best position to be in.