Ole Miss Player's Wife Stirs Up Drama By Publicly Calling Out The Offense

Caden Prieskorn's wife Cali wants to see him get more targets.

The Ole Miss Rebels are 5-2 after losing in overtime this past weekend to LSU in a truly electric game. The team's playoff hopes now appear to be on life support.

One more loss, and it's over for Lane Kiffin's team. What he certainly doesn't need right now is drama surrounding his program.

Enter Cali and the team's Instagram account.

Caden Prieskorn's wife Cali calls out the offense on Instagram.

The team shared a series of practice photos Monday as it preps to play Oklahoma after its current bye week, and Cali had some thoughts.

"Hopefully we can see 86 get more than one ball next game," she wrote on the post. Her husband had one catch for nine yards in the loss to LSU.

He has just 12 receptions on the year for 203 yards and one touchdown.

There were plenty of different but mostly positive reactions to Cali weighing in on her husband's lack of touches and targets. You can read some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

manifesting

ain’t that the truth

cook

cringe

facts

think the entire ole miss fan base agrees on that!

tell em

we going to push it till it happens absolutely no dang reason he isn’t getting but 1 or 2 targets a game!!!!

will never understand for the life of me after the numbers he put up in the peach bowl why in the hell we don’t throw him the ball more than what we have the first half of this season. Caden is the best TE in the SEC if not the whole country.

Ultimately, Cali's input isn't going to matter to the offense and the people running the show in Oxford. However, the fact she felt comfortable publicly calling out the Rebels for not getting her husband the ball is a sign there is frustration behind the scenes.

Getting 12 targets through seven games is a bit mind-boggling given Prieskorn's talent. He had seven touchdowns in 2022 with Memphis, and four touchdowns and 449 receiving yards last season after transferring to Ole Miss. That included a dominant performance in the Peach Bowl last year with 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Now, he's seemingly an afterthought in the offense, and his wife isn't happy! Nothing like a player's wife hopping on Instagram to weigh in to really stir the pot. We'll see if his targets increase, but right now, the Rebels simply need to keep winning. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.