'Old Man' LeBron James Can't Fathom Traveling To Milwaukee As Part of His Job

LeBron's got a case of the Wednesdays. Can you blame him?

LeBron James sounded unhappy about leaving the beautiful and always cool coastal California to play a preseason game in Milwaukee … what a venerable guy!

It's not like he's set to make $50 million next season and needs to have his arm twisted to perform his bare minimum duties at the job. But seriously, when you're complaining about traveling for a preseason matchup, perhaps it's time to hang up the sneakers.

Or maybe he's already drained from traveling everywhere with Bronny.

‘Old Man James’ took to X on Wednesday with a complaint straight out of left field, dealing with his emotions as he travels to play the Bucks for a game on Thursday.

"Can someone please explain to me why we're getting on a [plane] and heading to Milwaukee for 1 pre-season game!?!?" James posted.

Fans had fun at the King's expense.

"I believe that's where the Bucks play if I'm not mistaken," one fan smartly responded.

"Because you're getting paid millions of dollars?" another fan asserted.

Others really went after LeBron for his complaining.

One fan said, "Look all I'm saying is if you paid me $90M per year or whatever it is at this point, I'd take a Greyhound bus from NY to Florida and back every week if that's what the league decided."

"Not an ideal preseason for us," Lakers coach JJ Redick said this week, though his input should not really matter.

What does a player-turned-TV analyst-turned-coach know, anyway? (What a terrible hire.)

As noted by ESPN, the Lakers have a road-only slate of preseason games this year as Crypto.com Arena goes through renovations.

The Lakers will have to settle for the second-best home venue this season once the little-brother Clippers debut their new Intuit Dome at the end of this month — equipped with all the high-tech amenities of a modern arena and more.

Here's a hot take: NBA fans should appreciate this older and grumpier version of LeBron, who will turn 40 this December. They should enjoy every bit of the Queen before he decides to retire.

After all, in today's NBA, most of the league's faces seem to be all 'Kumbaya' with their fellow All-Stars, lacking the edge that LeBron and players of his generation had.

Last season, James proved that he's not slowing down in his old age, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com