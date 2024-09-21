Norman Is One Big Party Ahead Of Tennessee, Oklahoma Matchup As Fans Take To The Streets Pregame

The atmosphere around Gaylord Memorial Stadium leading up to the Tennessee-Oklahoma matchup was filled with alcohol, cornhole, good food and fans ready to witness one of the most anticipated home games in Sooners history.

As I made my way through the thousands of fans lined up to welcome the Oklahoma football team into the stadium, you could sense the anticipation as the band began to play. This will certainly be one of the more hostile environments for Tennessee this season, as the return of former Oklahoma quarterback and coach, Josh Heupel, has been on the minds of many around Norman.

Are we about to witness an upset in Norman? The experts would tell you ‘no’, but don't let Oklahoma fans hear that nonsense. But when it comes to the tailgating experience, I would have to say that the Sooners are worthy of being in the SEC with their setups.

If you haven't kept up with the storylines leading up to this game between the Vols and Sooners, I highly advise you to understand why this game is so important for both teams, but especially Josh Heupel.

Get ready to sit back and enjoy a battle between Tennessee and Oklahoma, with so much more on the line than a win. I said it earlier in the week, and I'll reiterate it. This is personal for both teams, and it will show up on the field tonight.