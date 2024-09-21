Norman Is One Big Party Ahead Of Tennessee, Oklahoma Matchup As Fans Take To The Streets Pregame

Published|Updated

The atmosphere around Gaylord Memorial Stadium leading up to the Tennessee-Oklahoma matchup was filled with alcohol, cornhole, good food and fans ready to witness one of the most anticipated home games in Sooners history. 

As I made my way through the thousands of fans lined up to welcome the Oklahoma football team into the stadium, you could sense the anticipation as the band began to play. This will certainly be one of the more hostile environments for Tennessee this season, as the return of former Oklahoma quarterback and coach, Josh Heupel, has been on the minds of many around Norman. 

Are we about to witness an upset in Norman? The experts would tell you ‘no’, but don't let Oklahoma fans hear that nonsense. But when it comes to the tailgating experience, I would have to say that the Sooners are worthy of being in the SEC with their setups. 

Oklahoma fans know how to tailgate, and let Tennessee fans join in on the fun. Via: Trey Wallace

Oklahoma fans know how to tailgate, and let Tennessee fans join in on the fun. Via: Trey Wallace

Oklahoma fans know how to tailgate, and let Tennessee fans join in on the fun. Via: Trey Wallace

Oklahoma fans know how to tailgate, and let Tennessee fans join in on the fun. Via: Trey Wallace

Oklahoma fans know how to tailgate, and let Tennessee fans join in on the fun. Via: Trey Wallace

Oklahoma fans know how to tailgate, and let Tennessee fans join in on the fun. Via: Trey Wallace

If you haven't kept up with the storylines leading up to this game between the Vols and Sooners, I highly advise you to understand why this game is so important for both teams, but especially Josh Heupel. 

Follow OutKick for the latest news from the Tennessee-Oklahoma matchup in Norman Via: Trey Wallace

Follow OutKick for the latest news from the Tennessee-Oklahoma matchup in Norman Via: Trey Wallace

Get ready to sit back and enjoy a battle between Tennessee and Oklahoma, with so much more on the line than a win. I said it earlier in the week, and I'll reiterate it. This is personal for both teams, and it will show up on the field tonight. 

Tags
Written by
Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series. Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football "Credit Card Scandal" along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.