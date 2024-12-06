Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy Are Fighting Over Restructured Contract, And It Doesn’t Sound Good

Oklahoma State and head coach Mike Gundy are fighting over the future of Cowboys football, and it doesn't sound like it's going to end well for either.

The Oklahoma State board of regents held a meeting on Friday to discuss a plan that involved the Cowboys head coach, and the money he's owed on his current deal. According to multiple reports, Oklahoma State officials have asked Mike Gundy to take a pay-cut, while also restructuring his current contract.

For Gundy, taking a pay-cut is not the route he wants to go right now to remain the Cowboys head football coach. This presents a massive problem for the athletic department, who just watched their team end the season with a 3-9 record.

During his 18 years as head coach at Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy never missed a bowl game, until the 2024 season. After firing his offensive and defensive coordinator, Gundy thought things were headed in a better direction, but now that doesn't seem to be the case with the board of regents meeting to discuss how to restructure the deal that would help them in NIL circles as well.

Seemingly, the board has said that Gundy can take a pay-cut, and that money could go to the NIL fund. But if he doesn’t agree to this new deal, he will be terminated, and the Cowboys will move in a different direction.

This is not the way the Oklahoma State head coach thought things would go after the season ended, as sources tell OutKick that this type of negotiation was not discussed during the back-half of the season.

Now, Gundy will have to make a difficult decision, because we all know what comes with a pay-cut, and a contract that makes him look weak in the process.

This is obviously a standoff, and both sides seem to have their guns drawn right now.

We will keep you updated on how this turns out, with a decision expected before the end of the day.