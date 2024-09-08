Oklahoma Had A Heck Of A Time Unfurling State Flag On Saturday

The Oklahoma Sooners hosted the Houston Cougars on Saturday night in Norman, and it wasn't an easy night for them from start to finish, and that included the pre-game festivities.

That's because they had a hell of a time with the giant Oklahoma state flag that gets unfurled across the field before the game.

We've all seen this sort of thing hundreds of times: usually before the anthem, a team or a school brings out some kind of giant flag, unfurls it, and then a bunch of people hang on to it and perhaps wave it a little if they feel so inclined.

I've seen this performed at least several hundred times, likely many more, and it's always gone off without a hitch.

However, they had a massive issue with the Saturday night unfurling.

I mean, look at this.

Oof… not the best look for Oklahoma on the flag-unfurling front.

Although, in their defense, if you think about how that works, I'm surprised we don't see this kind of thing way more often.

Think about what a pain it can be to fold a sheet. And a fitted sheet? Forget it; just ball it up and stuff it in the linen closet unless you want to spend most of your afternoon getting frustrated.

That's tough to do, now imagine trying to fold a flag that's as big as about one third of a football field.

I'm getting frustrated right now thinking about it, and I'm sitting at my desk without a giant flag anywhere in sight.

So, if the folding is difficult, that means there's a decent chance it wasn't folded properly the last time it was put away. That would mean a nightmarish unfurling.

This is a shame because everyone's going to blame the folks unfurling the flag for that disaster when it may not have even been their fault.

The Sooners host Tulane next weekend, which is a perfect opportunity for some flag-unfurling redemption.