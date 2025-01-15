Thunder Reporter Shows Off Laser Focus While Players Cover Him In Towels During Postgame Interview

The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a strenuous four games in six days road trip on Tuesday with a 118-102 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Players were understandably happy not only to pick up what was their third straight win, but to finally return home after almost a week on the road, and they showed off their good moods in a pretty unique fashion.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 32 points on Tuesday and was interviewed by Nick Gallo of the FanDuel Sports Network after the game. As Gallo was speaking with Gilgeous-Alexander, who you can tell was ready to get off the floor, a number of Oklahoma City players surrounded him and slowly began covering him with towels.

It wasn't just one towel around the shoulder, either, players tossed a handful of towels over his head in the span of about 40 seconds, yet Gallo didn't even flinch.

"I’m sorry, Nick. They’re children. I’m so sorry," Gilgeous-Alexander hilariously said.

It's always cool to see these interactions between players and local broadcasters. Gallo is around these players constantly, and it's clear that they've all got a solid relationship with him. The fact that the Thunder are 33-6 on the year and the clear front-runner in the Western Conference helps the mood both on the floor and with the media, and this interaction certainly supports that idea.

After a four-game road trip, the Thunder get to return home to take on the league's best team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Thursday night.