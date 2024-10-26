Ohio State's Will Howard Is Fired Up To Play Penn State Next Week

Penn State will still need to dispatch the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night, but next week's game between the Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is shaping up to be one of the biggest of the college football season to date, and Ohio State QB Will Howard couldn't be more ready for it.

The Buckeyes got a bit of a scare from the Nebraska Cornhuskers and after the game, Howard, a native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania — just outside of Philadelphia — was asked about how he felt going into the game against the Nittany Lions.

Well, Howard had an answer that might make even the most confident Penn State fan gulp like a nervous Hanna-Barbara character.

"I’m stoked," Howard said, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I cannot wait. It’s going to be a homecoming for me. I grew up a Penn State fan. I wanted to go there my whole life. They didn’t think I was good enough, but I guess we’ll see next week if I was."

As if two (presumably) top 4 teams going toe-to-toe wasn't enough for you, it sounds like we've got ourselves something of a revenge game.

If you're an Ohio State fan, this is precisely what you want to hear. Anything that will give your best players an extra incentive to leave everything out on the field in a rivalry game is always going to be a good thing.

You can't usually go wrong with a quarterback who has a chip on his shoulder, and trying to show the program you grew up rooting for that they made a mistake by not bringing you into the fold.

That's quite a chip.

We'll see how this all pans out next weekend when the two teams meet at Beaver Stadium in what has the potential to become an instant classic.