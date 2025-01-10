Ohio State Drops Insane Hype Video For Playoff Game Against Texas: WATCH

Ohio State threw some heat for the team's hype video for the game against Texas.

The Buckeyes play Texas Friday night in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and hype for the game is off the charts.

OSU has looked unstoppable after blowing out Tennessee and Oregon in the team's first two playoff games, and now it's time to battle the Longhorns down in Dallas.

Ohio State plays Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State drops awesome hype video for Texas playoff game.

What's one of our big rules here at OutKick for major college football games? What do you need? I know you all know the answer:

A great hype video.

That's exactly what the Buckeyes dropped ahead of the game against the Longhorns. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

I don't care if you love Ohio State or hate the Buckeyes, you can't deny a great hype video when you see one.

That video is pure electricity. It's nothing but adrenaline. Absolutely no fat on the bone with that one. Ryan Day is trying to shake off the demons of being crushed by Michigan four years in a row, and winning a national title might help with that task.

In order to play Notre Dame for the national title, he'll first need to punch through Quinn Ewers and Texas. If the hype video is an indication of things to come, then the Buckeyes will definitely be ready to roll.

Ryan Day will lead the Ohio State Buckeyes against Indiana this weekend, in a crucial Big Ten game.

Will Ohio State beat Texas to advance to the national title game? (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Who do you think will win the showdown in Texas Friday night? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

