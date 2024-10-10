Ohio State Fans Lose Their Minds After Starter Says He Doesn't Enjoy Playing Nationally Televised Games

Ohio State will have its first legitimate test of the season this weekend when it travels to Oregon to take on the Ducks in a monumental Big Ten matchup. It's a huge opportunity to prove any doubters wrong. Therefore, the Buckeyes should be incredibly fired up for the trip out west, but it doesn't appear the entire team is sharing that mindset.

Ohio State's starting right tackle, Josh Fryar, isn't looking forward to the opportunity at all. That's not us speculating or reading between the lines, either, he literally admitted as much.

"I don't like it on national television, because if you get messed up, everybody knows," Fryar said with a smile on his face. "The reporters, the announcers, everybody, but at the same time, you've got to embrace it, too."

Not only is this an eye-opening statement for a starting tackle to make just days before a massive road game at Oregon, it's a bit contradictory given the fact that every Buckeyes' game is a nationally televised game. Each game may not be in the primetime window, but they're certainly available to watch from anywhere in the United States.

As you would expect, Ohio State fans did not exactly enjoy Fryar's comments.

Fryar certainly isn't the only player at a major college football program who doesn't love playing under the bright lights on the biggest stage given the criticism that comes with it, but he's definitely the only one admitting it with a microphone and camera in front of him.

Ohio State and Oregon will kick off in Eugene at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday night on NBC.

The No. 2 Buckeyes enter the game fresh off of a 28-point win against Iowa a week ago while the No. 3 Ducks got an extra day of rest before the contest after beating Michigan State on October 4.