Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Talks Golf Cart Incident On 'Tonight Show'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is doing the rounds after his team's victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but during a visit to The Tonight Show, Day had to discuss a moment that was probably not a highlight of the night for him.

After the game, Day and a few of his players — including Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard — were about to ride in a golf cart through the bowels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, en route to the post-game press conference.

Unfortunately for them, once the golf cart started moving, it became clear that the hallway was just a bit too narrow.

"You’re stressed during the game, you finally take a deep breath and so we get on the golf cart to go to the press conference and we are just gunning it through the field," Day explained.

"Just dodging around people. And I’m grabbing on like this and then we took the corner and it hit the wall. And if you look back, Will Howard’s laughing his tail off and so is (Buckeyes linebacker) Cody Simon, and I’m looking like, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding me right now.’ It’s just amazing how you come right back down to Earth like 20 minutes after [the game]."

Day joked that it was like the famous golf cart scene in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery where Mike Myers as the titular secret agent has a hard time turning a golf cart around in a narrow hallway.

It's good to see Day laughing about the incident because he didn't look too happy at the moment. I mean, that was a hard hit, I can't imagine I'd be super jazzed about that either.

But do you know what helps in a situation like that? A national championship, and fortunately for Day and the Buckeyes, they had just won themselves one of those.