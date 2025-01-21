Sea Of Ohio State Fans Break Into 'The Shoe' To Celebrate Buckeyes' National Title

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium wasn't the only building filled with Ohio State fans on Monday night. Hundreds of Ohio State fans and students broke into the university's stadium to celebrate the Buckeyes' 34-23 national championship victory over Notre Dame.

Cole Behrens of Columbus Dispatch shared videos of a huge crowd of Ohio State fans trying to break into ‘The Shoe’ to celebrate the natty.

Minutes later, that group of Buckeyes fans were inside the gates and headed towards the snow-covered field, and they were successful in their quest. Temperatures in Columbus reached -5 F on Monday night, but these students and fans recognized this could very well be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Plenty of cops were present outside of the stadium, but it became clear that they were on board letting the crowd get into the stadium to celebrate the win. Cops inside the stadium "appeared to be enjoying the atmosphere," the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Notre Dame got off to a perfect start on Monday night, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock. It's safe to say that going down seven points early was a wake-up call for Ohio State as the Buckeyes went on to score 31 unanswered points.

The Fighting Irish didn't completely lie down despite trailing by three scores and cut the lead to eight with 4:15 left in regulation, but a late field goal to push the Buckeyes' lead to 11 sealed the deal and handed Ohio State its third national title in the 21st century.

Now, the college football world has to wait 214 excruciating days before the ball gets put in the air again in 2025.