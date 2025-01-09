Ohio State Fans Reportedly End Up In Miami For Orange Bowl Due To Brain Fart, While Buckeyes Play In Dallas

DALLAS - I have no idea how you could mess up your travel so bad that you would end up in the wrong city preparing to root on your favorite team, but that's reportedly the case for a few Ohio State fans who went to Miami, and not Dallas.

After winning the Rose Bowl against Oregon last week, it was set in stone that the Buckeyes would be playing in the Cotton Bowl, just outside of Dallas. But somehow, a few Ohio State fans misread the CFP bracket and thought their team was playing in Miami this week, not Texas.

According to PennLive reporter Jonny McGonigal, he just so happened to be on the same elevator as a few Ohio State fans, which seemed a bit off to him. So, just like any journalist would do, he asked questions, and was stunned to hear how these folks ended up in Miami.

"Just ran into Ohio State fans in the hotel elevator," McGonigal wrote on social media. "They misread the bracket and thought Ohio State would be playing in the Orange Bowl. They’ll be at Penn State-Notre Dame tonight.

"For those wondering, they looked like students. Said they "misread the bracket." Didn’t say if they literally misread and booked or misread how it would play out, thinking OSU would play in the Orange Bowl, and booked weeks ago. Funny either way and stunned they didn’t sell."

Heading 1,312 Miles The Wrong Way For Orange Bowl Is Bold Strategy

Yes, I'm just as confused as you are reading this, and I can’t say I blame you for being befuddled.

First off, how in the world do you go a full week and not realize that your favorite team is playing in the Cotton Bowl, not the Orange Bowl? Did it come across as weird when the tickets had Penn State versus Notre Dame on them, or did these folks not even pay attention?

Now, if they screwed up the eye-test when looking at the bracket and immediately purchased a non-refundable hotel and airfare to Miami, then I understand why they are in South Florida right now, and not in freezing Dallas.

I'm going to go with the second option, because there's no way in hell I would screw up that badly, thinking my team was actually playing 1,312 miles away from the actual site.

Now, I give these guys credit for soaking in the fun of South Beach, because it beats the heck out of a snowy DFW area right now.

There were also more than 1,300 flights canceled today to either DFW or Love Field airports, so there will be a number of Ohio State fans that might miss the game on Friday night.

So, I hope these folks enjoy the trip to Miami, but I highly doubt they’ll be cheering on Big Ten rival Penn State tonight.

College Football usually brings out the best in fans, but this time it led to a trip to the beach, and not snowy Dallas.

Maybe these Ohio State fans were smarter than we actually think.