Ohio State Was In ELITE Troll Form After Crushing Indiana

Ohio State was in full troll mode on Saturday afternoon after defeating Indiana.

The Buckeyes romped and stomped their way to a 38-15 dismantling of the previously undefeated Hoosiers. With that result, Indiana not only lost its biggest game in school history, but in all likelihood guaranteed that it will not make the 12-team playoff.

However, that was not the only source of humiliation Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers suffered in The Shoe.

Cignetti became famous in recent memory by saying that whenever he recruits players to come to Bloomington to play football, he just said "I win. Google me."

On the one hand, that is a savage quote that deserves to be remembered for a long time. On the other, it sets you up to get ruthlessly roasted whenever you fall.

Ohio State seized that opportunity.

In the waning seconds of the game, the Buckeyes’ graphics team loaded a hilarious image of a fake newspaper that read "Buckeyes Win? Google It!"

Which is more savage? Cignetti's original quote or Ohio State's troll?

But Ohio State wasn’t done pouring salt on Indiana’s wound.

When Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard reached the sideline, he got Cignetti’s attention and pretended to put out a cigarette. The connection is that some people call the Hoosiers head coach "Cig," which sounds just like the lung darts that some people still choose to smoke.

After the game Howard said he still has a lot of respect for Coach Cig, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that by this gesture.

"I just try to say we don't listen to the stuff on social media, but we hear it, man," Howard said . "I was just having some fun with it. I have a lot of respect for those guys, man. What coach Cignetti has done over there, he's done a heck of a job. The Buckeyes are here and the Buckeyes won. You can Google that."

To the winners goes the right to troll, and Ohio State took full advantage of that.