What Ohio State And Texas Fans Went Through At Cotton Bowl Is Why We Love College Football : Trey Wallace

DALLAS, TX - Every fan that was planning on attending the Cotton Bowl on Friday night was not detoured by the weather that hit the DFW area over the last two days. A capacity crowd that looked more like a 50-50 split in the stands was once again part of a monumental moment in this sport, and the fans were the winners, along with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The ever-changing emotions that flooded the stands of AT&T Stadium felt like two different storms that passed through the building on a single night. There were moments that had Texas fans losing their minds in the second half, while it was the Ohio State faithful that got to experience that final moment of joy.

Let me remind you that this was an Ohio State fan base that decided to sell a massive chunk of their tickets to Tennessee fans in the opening round game in Columbus. I get it, they were mad. Maybe that's not even the right word to use about their feelings after watching the Buckeyes lose to Michigan for a fourth-straight time.

It's not as if they ever left, but this beautiful game can bring out the most extreme emotions you could imagine, and that's why we love it, even if things aren't going according to plan. The calls for Ryan Day to exit Ohio State were loud and heavy following that regular season finale loss, and I do understand the rationale behind the feelings of fans. This sport will make you feel some crazy things, and probably make you do some stuff that's not your normal way of fandom.

But since that moment, the Buckeyes approached each game on a mission, led by players like Jack Sawyer, Will Howard, Jeremiah Smith, TeVeyon Henderson and a plethora of others. Sure, the outside noise was deafening in Columbus, but this group found a way to block it all out. What happened next?

The Buckeyes destroyed Tennessee and Oregon, then took care of business on the defensive side of the ball against Texas to clinch a spot in the CFP national title game. Are you kidding me? Nope, I'm not, and neither is this Ohio State football team. All they needed to do was provide a little optimism to get their fans to forget the Michigan loss, at least until the season came to an end.

Ohio State, Texas Fans Were Part Of A Rollercoaster Of Emotions

As I made my way around the Ohio State side of the stadium on Friday night following the game, you could feel the pulsating emotions pouring from the hearts of fans clad in scarlet and gray.

"This is insane, I was not expecting this, at all. If you would've told me we would be playing for a title after that Michigan loss, I would've asked how drunk you were," one Ohio State fan told me postgame. "Look at all of these folks that made the trip, it's amazing to see. The emotions I felt during that play by Sawyer, I don't know if I'll ever feel that again. That was a rush."

The perfect example of why we love this crazy sport, summed up by describing an emotional rollercoster that spanned nearly four hours.

And while they did not win the game, Texas damn sure had a chance to tie it up late in the fourth quarter. By now, I'm sure you've seen the goal-line failure by the Longhorns, but they wouldn't have been in that spot if Jaydon Blue or Quinn Ewers hadn't put them there to begin with.

If I'm being honest, that first touchdown drive by Ohio State felt like a statement, and one that would lead to a win by at least two touchdowns. I didn’t think this Longhorns team was going to fold like Oregon or Tennessee, just based on their defensive integrity. And to that point, Texas did a helluva job keeping up with the Buckeyes.

The emotions from the crowd dressed in burnt orange were a wonderful sight to see. Fans lost their collective minds when Quinn Ewers hit Jaydon Blue down the sideline for a touchdown in the third quarter, tying the game 14-14. A magical moment it was, followed by the insane drive to set the Longhorns up for a potential game-tying touchdown.

Texas And Ohio State Gave Fans A Thrilling Finish

But this story for Texas fans would end by watching Ohio State's Jack Sawyer running down the sidelines for a Buckeyes touchdown, as the Longhorns were just 1-yard away from changing the momentum with just over two minutes remaining.

"They gave me something to cheer about, and that's all I can ask for," Thomas, from Dallas told me postgame. "I've been in the stands for some great games, and we just came up short. I have no idea what we were doing on their one-yard line, but that's football for ya. I had a damn good time, but this one will sting for a while."

Right there is why the stadium was filled to the brim with fans from both fan bases. Some had to travel further than others, actually a lot further. But don't act like you weren’t entertained at home as well.

As we head into next week, prepare yourself for a lot of Notre Dame and Ohio State talk leading up to the college football playoff championship. If one of those teams is not who you root for, then I'd imagine you'll be ‘hate-watching’ on January 20th.

But don't act like you aren’t going to watch. The ratings will prove otherwise.