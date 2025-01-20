Ohio State Drops Epic Hype Video For National Title Game, Will Have Fans Going Crazy: WATCH

Ohio State brought some heat with the team's hype video for the national title game.

The Buckeyes play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national title game tonight in Atlanta, and it will be a great battle between two major brands.

Can Ryan Day win a national title? Can Marcus Freeman officially elevate the Fighting Irish into the elite level of college football?

We're about to find out the answers to those two questions and a lot more.

Ohio State drops awesome hype video for national title game against Notre Dame.

As I always say, you need a great hype video if you want to move the needle ahead of a major football game. Doesn't matter if it's the NFL or college.

You simply need something, and the Buckeyes got the job done with a hype video featuring Ohio-native LeBron James. I'm certainly no fan of his, but when it comes to getting star power for a hype video, he's the definition of A-list.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ohio State is known for having awesome hype videos, and that one did more than enough to wet the whistle ahead of the game Monday night.

It's going to be a dogfight in the trenches, and I can't wait to watch it unfold. Nothing gets the heart racing like a battle between two major universities in a national title game.

The hype video was just the cherry on top.

Who do you think will win tonight? Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's buckle up for a wild ride.