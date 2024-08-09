U.S. Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Shows Off The Brutal State Of His Olympic Bronze Medal

Nyjah Huston won bronze at the Paris Olympics in the men's skateboarding street final on July 29, less than two weeks ago, but based on the state of the American's medal, it looks as if he earned the piece of hardware a century ago.

The final of the men's skateboarding street competition was an all-timer with Japan's Yuto Horigome taking home gold and young American Jagger Eaton earning a silver medal. What doesn't appear to be all-timers are the medals that the International Olympic Committee is handing out to athletes in Paris.

After returning to the United States, Huston jumped on his Instagram to show off his bronze medal to his more than 5 million followers and let's just say it looks like it has been through the ringer of all ringers.

Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new," Huston said in an Instagram story. "But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they’re apparently not as high quality as you’d think. It’s looking rough."

While the front of the medal didn't look too bad, the same can't be said for the backside of it.

It's safe to assume that some of the damage to the medal was self-inflicted either by Huston or his buddies, and I'd imagine the piece of hardware was exposed to some liquids that may or may not have contained alcohol, but nevertheless, the thing is beat up.

One of Huston's followers jumped into his messages to respond to his Instagram story about the medal, and had a quality description of what he had just seen.

The medals for this year’s Olympics were designed by Paris jewelry house Chaumet and made by the Paris Mint, which created 2,600 for the Games.

If I'm being honest, I think the ‘dated’ look of the medal looks awesome. If it were a gold or even silver medal, the wear and tear would look a bit odd, but with bronze, the experienced look, if you will, is aesthetically pleasing.