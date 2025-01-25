Novak Djokovic Posts MRI Of Torn Ligament, Rips Social Media 'Experts'

Novak Djokovic is calling out the geniuses from within social media that were questioning if he truly was injured when he unexpectedly withdrew during the Australian Open.

"Thought I'd leave this here for all the sports injury "experts" out there, the 24-time Grand Slam Champion tweeted early Saturday, just one day after retiring from his Australian Open semifinal match against Alexander Zverev due to a muscle tear in his left leg.

THE AUDACITY OF FANS THESE DAYS IS UNREAL

To get a sense of where we are these days in sports and the level of entitlement fans expect, some began booing him while he was still on the tennis court after forfeiting. Djokovic, however, handled it like a pro rather than let the fan's idiotic reaction get the best of him. He flashed two thumbs up as he headed back to the locker room.

"I did everything I possibly can to manage the muscle tear that I had," a truly bummed Djkokvic told reporters after his withdrawal. "Medications and the strap and the physio work helped to some extent today, but towards the end of that first set I just started feeling more and more pain. It was getting worse and worse. It was just too much to handle for me at the moment."

Forget the last two decades worth of some of the most historic matches the sport has ever seen - some fans these days just care about "What have you done for me lately?" It truly is sickening and frankly, bizarre.

DJOKOVIC'S FUTURE UP IN THE AIR

Unfortunately for the 37-year-old, who has now pulled out of two events in the past year, things didn't get any better when he went on social media, which eventually led him to push back in the best way possible, by presenting the medical scans of his torn ligament that he had suffered earlier in the week during his quarterfinals match.

"When I go back home to Europe I will get together with the medical team and my physios and try to understand what we can do and the quickest way to recover and get back on track," he said. "I still have Doha tournament in a few weeks' time that is scheduled. Whether I'm going to play that or not, it really does depend on how quickly I recover. It just depends on the muscle and how it responds to the treatment."

To no one's surprise, suddenly the social media trolls and smack talkers became pretty damn quiet once Joker showed them that he was in fact not joking.

Some fans need to get their lives in order, because booing a player who is injured and still trying to play is absurd behavior.