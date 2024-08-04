Novak Djokovic Defies 'Father Time,' Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Capture Olympic Gold

Just a few months ago, there were questions about whether Novak Djokovic would be able to compete in any tennis tournaments for the rest of 2024. But after beating Carlos Alcaraz to win the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, those questions have been answered.

Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the French Open – the same site at this year's Olympic tennis tournament – after suffering a knee injury that required surgery.

But few athletes take care of their bodies like Novak Djokovic, and he proved that with a remarkable recovery.

Djokovic unbelievably competed at Wimbledon less than one month after going under the knife. In that tournament, Carlos Alcaraz rolled over Djokovic in the final match to capture the crown.

However, Djokovic exacted his revenge less than one month later. The pair met in the gold medal match, the third time the two have met in the finals of a major tournament.

Unlike the previous two meetings – both Alcaraz victories – this time Djokovic battled past the young phenom in straight sets.

Both sets required tie breaks, as neither player could break the other's serve at any point in the match.

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in both tie breaks, winning the first 7-3 and the second 7-2.

It's a massive victory for Djokovic, who had never won a gold medal at the Olympics. In fact, in his previous four trips to the Olympics, Djokovic had only won one medal, and that came 16 years ago (bronze at the 2008 Games).

At 37 years old, he became the oldest men's singles player to ever win gold at the Olympics. Beating the 20-year-old Alcaraz, the best tennis player in the world right now, is just icing on the cake.

Although the Big Three Era in tennis is quickly coming to a close, Djokovic is doing everything in his power to keep that window open just a little longer.