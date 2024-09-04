Shane Gillis, Notre Dame Team Up For Fun Move After Beating Texas A&M, Draw Great Reactions

The internet loved Shane Gillis' postgame actions after Notre Dame beat Texas A&M.

The Fighting Irish traveled to College Station for a Saturday night showdown against the Aggies, and the night ended with Marcus Freeman earning one of the biggest wins of his career.

ND looked extremely solid in the 23-13 road victory. They also looked incredibly happy to see Gillis in the locker room afterward.

Shane Gillis/Notre Dame locker room celebration drew fun reactions online

As Gillis fans know, the man is a huge supporter of Notre Dame football. He loves the Fighting Irish and is an absolute fanatic.

As a fellow crazy person who loves college football, it's really cool to see Gillis lean into his fandom, and following the victory, he hit the locker room with the players where ND QB Riley Leonard gave him his jersey.

Take a look at the photo below, and check out the grin on Gillis' face. Something tells me he might have enjoyed a few beers throughout the night.

As you'd expect, the comments in reaction were pretty funny:

What a great team, they even invited this make-a-wish guy back to the locker room

RILEY x SHANE TYPE BEAT

That kid looks like he loves grilled cheese sandwiches! How kind of ND to let him in the locker room #makeawishfoundation

probably A LOT of confused boomer ND fans reading this 😂 makes it even better

Literally the first ND fan I thought of after the victory!

Nice to see Riley giving back to make a wish foundation

What a beautiful moment for this beautiful special needs man

Shane is all of us. What a win.

All my homies love shane gillis

Phil is beaming right now

Grilled cheeses everywhere

Make-a-Wish kid

Shane needs honorary PhD from Notre Dame

Hang it in the Louvre

There are few people more entertaining than Shane Gillis. He's legit hilarious, and one of the best comedians of the past several years.

He's more or less what happens when a random dude who loves crushing beers and chilling with the boys becomes super famous.

In a world of inauthentic people, he's a breath of fresh air, and the reactions show many people feel the same way.

Props to Gillis for embracing his fandom of the Fighting Irish, and props to Notre Dame for the truly hilarious Instagram post.