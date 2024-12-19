Notre Drops Epic Hype Video For Playoff Game, Features Legendary Song: WATCH

Published|Updated

Notre Dame is firing up fans ahead of the team's College Football Playoff game against Indiana.

The seven-seed Fighting Irish play the 10-seed Hoosiers Friday night at 8 p.m. EST in South Bend in the opening round of the CFP.

It's a great game between two Midwestern teams to get the inaugural 12-team playoff underway.

Notre Dame plays Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Notre Dame drops awesome hype video for playoff game against Indiana.

What do you need to have for a major college football game? A great hype video, and that's exactly what Notre Dame dropped Thursday for fans.

Not only is the hype video great, but it also features Jeezy's legendary song "Lose My Mind." It perfectly combines football highlights with a banger of a rap song.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's an absolutely epic hype video. That's what a great hype video should be about. Inject that into our veins.

I don't care if you're a Notre Dame fan or not. That video is awesome. I couldn't care less about the Fighting Irish. I'm a Wisconsin man, and I can still spot a great hype video when I see one.

Add in the fact Jeezy's rocking throughout the entire thing, and it's perfect.

Notre Dame brought its A-game with the team's hype video for the playoff game against Notre Dame. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You can catch the game Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.