Notre Drops Epic Hype Video For Playoff Game, Features Legendary Song: WATCH

Notre Dame is firing up fans ahead of the team's College Football Playoff game against Indiana.

The seven-seed Fighting Irish play the 10-seed Hoosiers Friday night at 8 p.m. EST in South Bend in the opening round of the CFP.

It's a great game between two Midwestern teams to get the inaugural 12-team playoff underway.

Notre Dame drops awesome hype video for playoff game against Indiana.

What do you need to have for a major college football game? A great hype video, and that's exactly what Notre Dame dropped Thursday for fans.

Not only is the hype video great, but it also features Jeezy's legendary song "Lose My Mind." It perfectly combines football highlights with a banger of a rap song.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts

That's an absolutely epic hype video. That's what a great hype video should be about. Inject that into our veins.

I don't care if you're a Notre Dame fan or not. That video is awesome. I couldn't care less about the Fighting Irish. I'm a Wisconsin man, and I can still spot a great hype video when I see one.

Add in the fact Jeezy's rocking throughout the entire thing, and it's perfect.

You can catch the game Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC