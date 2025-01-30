Notre Dame Coach Shares Wild Text He Received From A Fan During A Game

Tell me how you really feel!

Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry gave reporters quite the laugh after Tuesday night's victory, when he shared a text message he received from an unknown number during the middle of the game that told him he stinks at coaching!

THE SPARK THEY NEEDED?

"I got this text at 10:15, so obviously the game was still going," the coach began. "Whoever sent this, I appreciate you, thank you for being cool."

"WTF am I watching? Do you have any plays written up because holy sh** your team is unorganized as hell. What are they even paying you for?!" the text message read.

The unknown call out worked, however, as the Irish were able to get by Georgia Tech 71-68 and are now 10-10, much better than their two previous 20-loss seasons.

Personally, if I was Coach Shrewsberry, I would have read the number out loud because I would NEED to know who texted me in such stern but hilarious fashion.

Was it just a disgruntled fan who got his number somehow? Or maybe like the Notre Dame Athletic Director's burner phone? Maybe quarterback Riley Leonard is upset that the basketball team isn't as good as the football team. Was it his wife? Shrewsberry's wife because she's upset at getting looks at the food store when they lose?

The possibilities are endless!

