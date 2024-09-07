Northwestern Mascot Chases Rabbit Off Field During Game Against Duke

Northwestern and Duke squared off on Friday night in one of the most awful football games I have ever watched in my life.

Both teams made error after error in a match that became more about who wanted to lose more rather than who wanted to win more.

Perhaps I'm bitter because I bet the under – which was a damn lock – and only lost because of some really terrible decision-making at the end of the game.

More on that in a minute, but first the point of this story. Early in the third quarter, a bunny rabbit somehow made its way onto the Northwestern field.

I'm always amazed when this happens, because why in the world was a rabbit anywhere near a stadium with all those people? And how did it manage to get all the way onto the field in the first place?

Well, this one did and caused a short delay in the game. But thanks to the Northwestern mascot, Willie the Wildcat, the bunny was ushered safely off the field, so the teams could resume playing awful football.

Fun stuff, right?

Well, I'm sure any readers who watched the game are thinking right now, "Dan, how could a game that went to OVERTIME be that bad?!"

Again, person in my head, I bet the under. There is nothing worse for under bets than overtime.

Not only that, but the Duke quarterback missed a WIDE OPEN receiver in the endzone just before the game-tying field goal.

A touchdown there would have given Duke the lead and almost certainly the win – and would have virtually guaranteed an under cash.

Plus, who the hell wanted to watch more of these two teams going at it?! I'm not bitter at all about the total going over. Not one bit.

To be fair, the overtime was pretty exciting. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first OT, including Duke scoring on its first offensive play.

Then, Duke scored another TD in the second overtime. And they stopped Northwestern on the ensuing possession to mercifully put the game to bed.

Whatever. Duke won, the over cashed and there was a rabbit on the field in the third quarter.

Hooray.