Noah Lyles Sheds Light On How Hectic Life Can Be In The Olympic Village For Popular Athletes

United States track and field star Noah Lyles is fully immersing himself in the Olympic experience by staying in the Olympic Village in Paris, but based on recent comments, he may be regretting that decision.

Lyles may not be the most popular athlete staying in the Olympic Village, but he's certainly in the group of the most well-known athletes staying on campus, which results in him essentially being bombarded by other athletes and staffers at the Games.

Lyles explained to reporters on Monday that his popularity brings forth some serious mental challenges during his stay in the Olympic Village.

"I’ve become kind of popular in the village. Unfortunately, that has come with its own set of challenges, being able to find my own space within the village, whether that’s eating or training in the gym. Some athletes like to leave the village and find their own hotels, but I like to enjoy the whole Olympic event – being with other athletes and stuff like that. But it has come with its own challenges of finding my own safe place," Lyles explained.

"It’s kind of hard for me to find that space within the village and I don’t want to leave. But it’s definitely something I feel like, after this Olympics, I’m gonna have to have conversations higher up. Whoever that’s in charge of that and making that more available and more aware."

Noah Lyles Dealing With His Popularity

"I’m not even the most popular person in the village, so I know I’m not the only one who’s had to deal with situations like this. … Even though we might be superstars in your eyes, we still are human beings and we do want to be able to have our space and our time."

READ: Track Star Noah Lyles Says It's 'Bittersweet' To Represent The United States As A Black Man

It's easy to read those comments from Lyles and think ‘this guy’s ego is way too big.' But, if you put yourself in his shoes, you can certainly understand how it has to be exhausting getting bombarded by people whenever you step foot outside of your room.

It's gotten to the point where Lyles has started eating at random hours when the on-site cafeteria is less busy and he and his girlfriend - Jamaican track star Junelle Bromfield - can enjoy a meal in peace.

Most of the megastars participating in the Olympics chose to stay away from the Olympic Village. Team USA basketball, for example, typically rents rooms in five-star hotels.

Imagine Lebron James and Steph Curry strolling into the cafeteria, they would immediately be mauled by table tennis and air rifle athletes alike.

Lyles, the defending world champion in the 100 and 200-meter races, is looking to win his first gold medal in the Olympics after winning bronze in the 200-meter during the 2020 Games in Tokyo.