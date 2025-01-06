Nikola Jokic's Brother Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

No sane man would want to challenge one of Nikola Jokic's hulking Serbian brothers, yet one fan (allegedly) poked one of these bears during a postseason matchup and was punched in the face.

Now, a legal battle will need to be fought.

On Monday, Strahinja Jokic — brother of Nikola — pleaded ‘not guilty’ to a misdemeanor charge alleging assault against the Serb, and as reported by 9News.com, Strahinja is scheduled to go to court on March 17 for a hearing.

The trial for the Jokic Bro will start on April 24, said the outlet.

Strahinja and Nemanja make up the formidable yet loving brothers who follow Nikola Jokic as he dominates the NBA.

In April, one rowdy fan decided to challenge Strahinja Jokic during a game between the Lakers and Nuggets at Ball Arena. Strahinja later answered that he reacted to a rowdy fan bothering a descriptively old fan.

The commotion went from verbal to physical quickly. Strahinja eventually responded by rocking the fan in the face.

WATCH:

The rowdy fan was apparently punched in the left eye, resulting in an alleged concussion and cuts. He chose not to press charges due to fear of retaliation, but decided to pursue charges against the Jokic Bro in May 2024.

As for Nikola Jokic, he's still knocking out teams in the pros, averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

