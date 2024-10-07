Nick Saban's Words Come Back To Haunt Alabama After Shocking Loss: VIDEO

Some comments made by Nick Saban a couple of weeks ago have resurfaced and are going viral.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were upset 40-35 on the road at Vanderbilt Saturday, and it's one of the most humiliating losses in recent memory in college football.

There's simply no excuse for a team like Alabama to lose to Vanderbilt. None at all. It's made even worse by the fact the crowd looked like a home game for the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban comments go viral after Alabama loses to Vanderbilt.

You know who made that point prior to the shocking upset? Nick Saban. A couple weeks ago, he spoke with Pat McAfee and pointed out that visiting teams have more fans than the Commodores when playing at Vandy.

"The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt. Because when you play at Vanderbilt you have more fans there than they have," Saban said during the September 20th episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

As we know, the internet is forever and people do not forget. It didn't take long for the video to resurface and reactions to pour in.

Check out some of the responses and replies below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The funniest part about this is the fact that Saban is correct with his assessment. That's why the loss is so unbelievably brutal for the Crimson Tide.

Vandy's stadium was overwhelmed with people wearing Alabama colors. It looked like Kalen DeBoer's team was playing a home game in Tuscaloosa.

Yet, they still managed to lose and gifted Vandy its biggest win in program history. Now, people are cooking Saban's comments to McAfee, despite his analysis being 100% correct.

What do you think about the stunning upset loss for Alabama? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.