Tributes Pour In After Nick Saban's Mom Passes Away

Nick Saban's mother passed away at the age of 92.

Mary Saban Pasko passed away Thursday, according to an obituary posted by TuscaloosaNews.com. The mother of the legendary Alabama football coach is survived by her children Nick and Dene, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tributes pour in for Nick Saban's family following the death of his mother.

It didn't take long at all for tributes and thoughts and prayers to flood social media after news broke at the age of 92.

Death is never easy. It's one of the hardest things a family member can go through, but it's also an opportunity to remember someone's contributions and celebrate their life.

Mary Saban Pasko was an avid sports fan, raised a great family and made it to the age of 92. No matter how you look at it, she led an incredibly successful life.

As sad and tough as the situation is, her life deserves to be celebrated and honored and not just mourned. I say that as someone who lost a grandparent in their 90s not that long ago.

Living that long is an accomplishment in and of itself.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saban family during this tough time.