Nick Saban Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving With College Gameday, While Curt Cignetti Goes Off On Critics

Nick Saban, fresh from his exit from coaching, has come out of his shell with jokes and emphatic statements on College Gameday this season, and it's been one of the most fascinating things to watch over the past four months.

This was once again on full-display Friday evening with College Gameday broadcasting from Notre Dame before the college football playoff matchup between the Fighting Irish and Indiana. While we thought we'd heard it all from Nick Saban this season, the former Alabama coach once again delivered some fantastic quotes as he discussed a number of topics before kickoff.

One of the things Saban tried to make clear to his players during his time coaching at Alabama was to keep the outside noise out of the building, and not focus on the fans sitting on their couch complaining.

On Friday, while speaking about the circumstances surrounding the Ohio State football program after losing to Michigan, and preparing for Tennessee, Saban made it a point to pass some advice to those who are doubting Ryan Day.

"Why do you care about what some guy puts on the internet, who’s a fat guy in his underwear living in his mother’s basement. Why do you care?," Saban said on Gameday.

Oh, and he wasn't done providing some fantastic material as the college football world prepared for kickoff between Notre Dame and Indiana.

Nick Saban Tells Indiana's Curt Cignetti The One Thing He Didn’t Learn

By now, we all know the backstory behind Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, and his rise through the college football ranks. Whether that be him telling folks to ‘google him’ when looking for why he was accomplished enough to lead the Hoosiers program, or going off about his team's performance this season, Cignetti is known to talk a lot of trash.

Well, that's one thing he certainly didn’t learn from Nick Saban when they coached together, and the former Alabama head coach jokingly made that clear before kickoff in South Bend.

"One thing you didn’t learn from me is talking all the shit you talk," Saban told Cignetti on the Gameday set.

For Curt Cignetti, he obviously doesn't have a problem calling it like he sees it, even if that's two hours before his Indiana Hoosiers take the field against Notre Dame.

It seems Nick Saban loves that his new role allows him to use a few choice words when talking about college football.

As for the fans at home watching, it's easy to notice why he's become such a fan favorite in life after coaching.

It's easy to like him when he's not beating up on your favorite team.