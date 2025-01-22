Nick Saban Breaks Silence On Biggest Regret In Life: WATCH

Nick Saban's biggest regret might not surprise college football fans.

The legendary former Alabama coach retired after the 2023 season with the Crimson Tide. He rode off into the sunset after winning seven national titles - six with Alabama and one with LSU.

He also coached the Miami Dolphins for two years after his time in Baton Rouge, and that's something it sounds like he wishes he hadn't done.

Nick Saban discusses biggest regret.

Saban appeared on the "Pivot Podcast" and was asked directly what regrets he had during his coaching journey, and he didn't hesitate to answer:

He shouldn't have left LSU for the NFL.

The legendary football coach said the following:

"When I left LSU, that was probably professionally the biggest mistake that I ever made. Not because we didn't have success in Miami because I enjoyed coaching in Miami. But I found out in that experience that I like coaching in college better because you could develop players — personally, academically, athletically and all that — a little more than in pro ball. Even though I loved the status of coaching in pro ball and the kind of guys you coach and you're coaching in the best league against the best players. I loved all that. So, then I can't go back to LSU. Go to Alabama, and no disrespect to Alabama, it's not Alabama vs. LSU. Jimmy Sexton stood on the balcony when I was getting ready to leave LSU... and he said, 'What do you want your legacy to be as a coach? Do you want to be Vince Lombardi or do you want to be Bear Bryant?' And without hesitation, I said Bear Bryant. And he said, ‘What are you doing going to Miami then?’ That's true. I don't know if I ever told that story, but that's the truth…I went anyway."

You can watch Saban's full explanation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The good news for Saban is that it all worked out in the end. Life can be unpredictable. If he never leaves LSU for the Dolphins, then he never ends up at Alabama.

If he doesn't end up at Alabama, then the Tide don't win six national titles under Saban's watch and the landscape of college football doesn't change forever.

You change one thing, and who knows how the rest of it alters throughout time? While I'm sure he's sincere in saying it was a mistake, he shouldn't dwell on it.

It all worked out in the end for Nick Saban, and he left college football as the greatest coach to ever pick up a whistle. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.