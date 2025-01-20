Nick Kyrgios Trolls Aussie Open Broadcaster Who Called Novak Djokovic A 'Has-Been' With Hilarious Skit

Novak Djokovic squaring up against Carloz Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday is being overshadowed a bit thanks to a local broadcaster making some truly absurd comments about The Joker early on in the Grand Slam.

During tournament coverage on January 17, 9 News broadcaster Tony Jones was doing a live spot outside of Rod Laver Arena in front of a rowdy bunch of Serbian fans chanting in support of Djokovic. At one point, Jones turned toward the crowd and sarcastically started chanting "Novak is overrated ... Novak’s a has-been ... Novak kick him out."

Djokovic is widely considered the greatest tennis player to ever live with his 24 Grand Slam titles, 10 of which came at the Australian Open, making Jones' comments moronic. It's also worth noting that Jones' "kick him out" chant likely had to do with Djokovic's' unvaccinated status. The tennis star was detained by Australian officials in 2022 and ultimately deported from the country due to his personal choice to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He returned to the Aussie Open in 2023 and won the title.

After beating Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round over the weekend, Djokovic chose not to take part in the traditional on-court interview. He later explained that the comments were made by "the famous sports journalist who works for the official broadcaster," referring to Jones, was why he boycotted the post-match interview.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who is not only ‘the bad boy of tennis’ but a good friend of Djokovic, decided to take some shots of his own at Jones with a fantastic skit on Instagram making fun of the broadcaster's remarks alongside Australian comedian Elliot Loney.

While I'm admittedly not tapped into the Australian news anchor beat, based on the reaction to Jones' comments about Djokovic, he could very well be the most hated man in the entire country. If you want a great laugh, go ahead and search his name on X, people are absolutely piling on this man.