Nick Castellanos' Younger Brother Posts Hilarious Tweets After Bro's Epic NLDS Performance For Phillies

You know those people that just have a natural knack for saying the funniest things at the perfect moment? Ryan Castellanos, younger brother of Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick, fits in the latter category.

While you were likely feasting your eyes on today’s NFL action, the Phillies and New York Mets were duking it out in Game 2 of the NLDS in Philadelphia. For five innings, the Mets completely handcuffed the Phillies offense, and led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

However, all of that changed thanks to a Bryce Harper two-run blast, which was immediately followed up by a solo shot from Nick Castellanos.

Like a good older brother, Ryan was watching the game - while he was bar tending. Now it wasn’t exactly clear where in the country he was serving drinks, since his X bio says his location is "somewhere lost in space." Not super helpful, but at least we know he was in a bar.

In between passing out whiskey sours and rum n’ cokes to patrons, he found time to post his thoughts on what his baby bro did for his team - and he did not disappoint.

"They say hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do but lemme tell you trying to bartend when your brother ties the game with a homer in the NLDS is not too far behind," Ryan wrote .

Legendary. Comedic genius. "Cool brother" level unlocked. There literally could not be a more perfect response to Nick’s big moment.

That would not be Nick’s last cool moment of the evening either. With the game tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Nick would rope a single into left field to walk off the game for Philadelphia.

Of course, Ryan took the time to post about this too. It wasn’t nearly as funny, but he already made up for it with his first tweet.

Can you imagine how big a fortune this guy is going to go home with tonight? He literally could serve medicare beverages, and people would probably want to tip him just for the fun of it.

It’s good to have brothers, and it's also good to have brothers get big hits in the MLB postseason. The Castellanos bros are going to have nights to remember this evening.