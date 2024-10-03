NHL Teases New Docuseries With Unbelievable Clip of Connor McDavid During The Stanley Cup Final

Every league and every sport is trying to harness the same success that Formula 1 found when it debuted its documentary series Drive To Survive, but so far none have seen the level of success and growth that F1 did.

On Friday, the NHL will take a swing at this with the debut of its new docuseries produced by the folks behind Drive To Survive called FACEOFF: Inside The NHL on Amazon Prime Video.

I'll be honest: I think this phenomenon has kind of lost its luster. We've seen enough of these docuseries that we kind of know what we're getting. However, the NHL dropped a teaser that may pull me back in, and it involves Connor McDavid as no one outside the Edmonton Oilers locker room has ever seen him before.

In the clip, the Oilers captain gives one of the most fiery speeches you'll ever hear after his team dropped Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final by a score of 4-1 to the Florida Panthers.

Whoa.

While that didn't have an immediate impact in that the Oilers lost Game 3 in Edmonton — although that one was a close 4-3 game with the Oilers nearly coming back to tie in the third period — the Oilers did win Games 4,5, and 6 to turn what looked like a sure sweep into an instant classic.

The only problem was that the Oilers ended up losing Game 7 in South Florida, falling just short of a miraculous comeback.

I guarantee every single Oiler wanted to run through a wall for their captain after that speech. Even I wanted to do that, and I was just sitting at home watching the games on TV.

That speech got me fired up, man. Specifically about this series. I want to see some things I haven't seen before in a series like this, and while we all knew that McDavid is a fierce competitor, I don't know that we expected that.

Hopefully, we get some more moments like this because it would certainly make this series worth a watch.