NHL Announces Chance The Rapper, Smashing Pumpkins Will Perform During Winter Classic At Wrigley Field

One of the cool things about NHL outdoor games is that they typically come with a little bonus entertainment. Unfortunately, the artists selected to perform can be a bit hit and miss, but this year's Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blue Jackets at Wrigley Field has quite the lineup.

The NHL announced on Thursday that Chicago's own Chance the Rapper and Smashing Pumpkins.

Now that's a lineup…

Personally, I'm most excited about Smashing Pumpkins. I love them, and I'm excited to hear what they play. If were a betting man — and I am — I would guess that they'll play "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" (that's the "The world is a vampire…"/"Despite all my rage I am still just a rat in a cage" to the layperson) or "Cherub Rock" while the teams walk out.

But who knows, maybe William Patrick "Billy" Corgan and company will surprise us.

Then, Chance The Rapper is a big get for the league. He's obviously immensely popular and from Chicago, but there's an added reason why booking him is cool.

He starred in one of the few modern SNL sketches that became a classic in which he played a reporter who typically covers the Knicks being asked to fill in on Rangers duty.

It's a great sketch and the phrase "Let's dot that hockey" has become ubiquitous, and I imagine it will make some kind of appearance at the Winter Classic.

Speaking of the game, this year's matchup between the Blackhawks and Blues isn't the most exciting with both clubs having had their share of struggles lately, but it will make Wrigley Field the first repeat venue in Winter Classic history.

The league also made a pretty significant change to the game by moving it from New Year's Day — which they finally realized is dominated by college football — to New Year's Eve.