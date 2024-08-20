NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube Finally Allowing Customizable Multiview For Fans

NFL Sunday Ticket moved to YouTube TV last year, and it was mostly very successful. One cool feature that I utilized every Sunday, was the multiview, which allowed fans to watch up to four games on one TV.

It was great. But there was one MASSIVE flaw. Instead of allowing fans to select the games that they wanted to watch in the multiview, YouTube's Sunday Ticket offered pre-selected options that forced fans to choose which multiview to watch.

So, here I was every Sunday saying to myself (for example), "OK, let's see… I need a stream with the Dolphins, Bengals and Bills. This one has Dolphins and Bills but no Bengals. This one has the Bengals and Bills but no Dolphins. DAMMIT! THEY DON'T HAVE THE STREAM I WANT!"

It was infuriating, quite frankly. And it was an easy fix. JUST LET ME PICK THE GAMES I WANT TO WATCH SINCE I PAID ALMOST $500 FOR THIS!

(Well, technically, my dad paid $500, and I used his login, but that's a conversation for another day).

Thankfully, for people like me, YouTube listened to their customers are now offering a customizable multiview on their NFL Sunday Ticket package for 2024-25.

According to Front Office Sports, YouTube has fixed the biggest flaw in its Sunday Ticket game.

It shouldn't have taken a full season to figure that out, but better late than never, I guess.

Hearing this news on Tuesday morning fired me up, not just because I love Sunday Ticket and multiview, but because FOOTBALL SEASON IS ALMOST HERE!

Fantasy football drafts are ramping up (I've got my first one next Saturday), and excitement is building.

It's really the best time of the year and September and October are the best months on the sports calendar.

Buckle up, my friends.

Winter is coming.